PHOTOS: Hundreds celebrate Year of the Rat in Victoria’s Chinatown

The clanging of cymbals, the overwhelming sight of red, and the bang of firecrackers took over Victoria’s Chinatown Sunday.
The festivities are in full swing in Victoria’s Chinatown! #GongXiFaCai #ChineseNewYear2020 🐉 pic.twitter.com/DFCWmH9Fyl
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) January 26, 2020
Hundreds flocked to the Gate of Harmonious Interest, located on Fisgard Street, to celebrate the Year of the Rat.
Lion dancers from Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club captivated onlookers as they teased the crowds with their quick reflexes and playful routines. The group tore up lettuce and grabbed red envelopes hanging from the storefronts of nearby businesses.
The Chinese word for lettuce sounds like “wealth”. Traditionally, the lion takes the lettuce and spreads it around the storefront entrance, which is believed to bring good luck for the year.
Victorian Janet Chaeng dressed up her dog, Suzie, in a traditional Chinese outfit. The 15-year-old dog has been gifted a new outfit every year, according to Chaeng. Just as quickly as their photo was taken in front of the Gate of Harmonious Interest, Suzie disappeared into the crowds, being pushed in a dog stroller.
As the first of 12 zodiac signs, those with the rat symbol most notably have strengths that will make them intelligent and successful business people.
Those born in 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936 and 1924 have the rat as their sign.
Chinese New Year began Jan. 25 and the celebrations will last just over two weeks until Feb. 8.
