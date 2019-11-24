PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Westshore Town Centre for Santa parade

Vy Duong (right), brought her son, Kevin, to the Santa parade at Westshore Town Centre for the first time on Nov. 25. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Hundreds gathered at Westshore Town Centre to kick-off the holiday season at the Santa parade on Nov. 25. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
(from left) Lauren Clarke, Kylee Young, and Julia Clarke dress up in identical outfits every year for the Santa parade at Westshore Town Centre. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Students from Royal Bay Secondary sang popular Christmas tunes at the Santa parade in Westshore Town Centre on Nov. 25. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Black Press Media’s Newsie and CFAX’s Santa Bear were on-site at Westshore Town Centre for the Santa parade. on Nov. 25. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
What do rollerskaters, Disney princesses, and Santa Claus have in common? They all were at the Westshore Town Centre for the annual Santa parade on Sunday morning.

Hundreds gathered to kick-off the holiday season, including Vy Duong, who brought her son, Kevin, for the first time.

“I’m so happy that I brought him here,” Duong said. “His favourite one to see was Santa, of course, but also Elsa.”

READ MORE: Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

ALSO READ: Westshore Town Centre adds sensory-sensitive approach to photos with Santa

Langford resident Jennifer Clark brought her daughters and their friend, who are wearing matching red onesies and miniature Santa hat headbands. It’s been a tradition for the past four years.

“I love the community vibe to this parade,” Clarke said. “There are lots of familiar faces you get to see and that’s why we come year after year.”

Holiday tunes like All I Want For Christmas Is You and Jingle Bell Rock echoed throughout the mall as the Royal Bay Secondary School choir sang loud and clear, spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear.

Once the parade was over, there was more than enough hot chocolate from Starbucks to warm the crowds. Then, Ol’ Saint Nick claimed his seat and welcomed children of all ages to take photos at his one-of-a-kind cabin.

If you missed the parade, but still want to meet Santa, the opportunity is still open. Parents can bring their kids down to Westshore Town Centre until Christmas Eve. For more info, head over to www.westshoretowncentre.com/events-promotions/.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Most Read