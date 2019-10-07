PHOTOS: Hundreds participate in CIBC’s Run for the Cure at UVic

Pink outfits, dogs, and more

Hundreds of runners came out to support CIBC’s Run for the Cure held at the University of Victoria on Sunday.

This year’s event was one of 57 across Canada and is the largest single-day volunteer-led fundraiser for breast cancer research. Participants showed up in a dazzling display of colourful pink garb, with others bringing their beloved dogs.

READ MORE: CIBC Run for the Cure participants promise to stay strong in breast cancer fight

Last year, the run raised $16 million. Since it’s humble beginnings, Run for the Cure has raised $445 million.

The Canadian Cancer Society uses the money raised for breast cancer research, support services, health education, and advocacy programs. Notably, one in eight Canadian women expects to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

