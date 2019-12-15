PHOTOS: Hundreds show their holiday spirit at Santa breakfast in Metchosin

Santa Claus is in town for more than just cookies and milk – he’s back for breakfast.
Hundreds came down to the Metchosin Fire Hall to meet Jolly ‘ol St. Nick and grab a pancake or two on Sunday.
“It’s a great chance to visit your neighbours who you’ve never spoken with and meet each other over the holidays,” said Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop.
Five years ago, the fire department switched from doing a Santa Run and decided to go for a community meal instead.
Firefighters were on-hand to serve an abundance of pancakes, sausages, and syrup. Kids were also able to decorate sugar cookies and Christmas ornaments to take home. Santa spent a few hours granting wishes for kids in the Metchosin Fire’s ‘firetruck sleigh’.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.