PHOTOS: Hundreds show their holiday spirit at Santa breakfast in Metchosin

Helen Boyd is wearing her favourite Christmas sweater to the Santa breakfast. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Quinn Howarth (left) and Vivian Rawluk sit on Santa’s lap in the Metchosin Fire Dept. firetruck. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Siblings Masynn, Elle, and Knox Moore show off ornaments they made for their Christmas tree at the Santa breakfast. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Hundreds enjoyed the holiday festivities at Metchosin Fire Hall for the Santa breakfast. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Volunteer firefighters Spencer Bourne (right) and Dylan Straus hand out pancakes and sausage during the Santa breakfast at Metchosin Fire Hall. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Hundreds enjoyed the holiday festivities at Metchosin Fire Hall for the Santa breakfast. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Santa Claus is in town for more than just cookies and milk – he’s back for breakfast.

Hundreds came down to the Metchosin Fire Hall to meet Jolly ‘ol St. Nick and grab a pancake or two on Sunday.

“It’s a great chance to visit your neighbours who you’ve never spoken with and meet each other over the holidays,” said Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop.

Five years ago, the fire department switched from doing a Santa Run and decided to go for a community meal instead.

Firefighters were on-hand to serve an abundance of pancakes, sausages, and syrup. Kids were also able to decorate sugar cookies and Christmas ornaments to take home. Santa spent a few hours granting wishes for kids in the Metchosin Fire’s ‘firetruck sleigh’.

