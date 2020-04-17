PHOTOS: Island Health creates online photo album of tributes to frontline workers

From the noisy nightly thank you at 7 p.m. to the ever-growing collection of appreciative posters and signs, support for frontline health care workers on the Island is evident.
In an effort to collect and save the snaps of thank you messages for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Health has created a COVID-19 Thanks photo album on Flickr.
On April 13, the health authority announced in a Twitter post that the public album had been created to keep the tributes to essential workers in one place.
We have created a Flickr album of tributes to our essential workers which we share with our colleagues regularly! Keep tagging us in your pictures, it keeps us smiling! https://t.co/7Iga8eWv0n
The album was created “to showcase the outpouring of support from community members,” explained Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham. “We sincerely appreciate the uplifting images and kind words.”
She added that the photos are regularly shared with Island Health workers so they’re aware of how much the community appreciates their hard work.
By April 14, the COVID-19 Thanks album contained 44 photos showcasing hearts, thank you notes and kind messages in paper, chalk, paint and many other mediums created by Island residents of all ages.
Bloxham emphasized that residents are encouraged to tag Island Health – @VanIslandHealth on Twitter – in their photos so that their photos can be added to the album and passed along to the frontline workers.
To view the COVID-19 Thanks photo album visit flickr.com/photos/islandhealth/.
