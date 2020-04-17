PHOTOS: Island Health creates online photo album of tributes to frontline workers

The daughters of Kim Johnson, a Maternity and Pediatrics administrative assistant at Victoria General Hosptial, dressed in T-rex costumes and surprised workers at shift change on April 1. (Island Health/Flickr) Island Health workers have seen an outpouring of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Island Health/Flickr) Island Health workers have seen an outpouring of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Island Health/Flickr) Little Kenzlee Chupick, 3, was sad that she can’t visit her friends at a local senior’s home that she visits with her preschool class, so she decided to bring some cheer to patients at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital by putting up some of her artwork on the exterior windows. (Island Health/Flickr) A family in Qualicum Beach turned their front yard into a tribute to health care workers. (Island Health/Flickr) Island Health workers have seen an outpouring of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Island Health/Flickr) Island resident Sue Harris shared a snap of a thank-you poster for Island Health. (Island Health/Flickr) Island Health workers have seen an outpouring of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Island Health/Flickr) This vintage car cruiser was part of a little thank you parade that cruised past Victoria General Hospital on April 8th. (Island Health/Flickr)

From the noisy nightly thank you at 7 p.m. to the ever-growing collection of appreciative posters and signs, support for frontline health care workers on the Island is evident.

In an effort to collect and save the snaps of thank you messages for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Health has created a COVID-19 Thanks photo album on Flickr.

On April 13, the health authority announced in a Twitter post that the public album had been created to keep the tributes to essential workers in one place.

We have created a Flickr album of tributes to our essential workers which we share with our colleagues regularly! Keep tagging us in your pictures, it keeps us smiling! https://t.co/7Iga8eWv0n — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) April 13, 2020

The album was created “to showcase the outpouring of support from community members,” explained Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham. “We sincerely appreciate the uplifting images and kind words.”

She added that the photos are regularly shared with Island Health workers so they’re aware of how much the community appreciates their hard work.

By April 14, the COVID-19 Thanks album contained 44 photos showcasing hearts, thank you notes and kind messages in paper, chalk, paint and many other mediums created by Island residents of all ages.

Bloxham emphasized that residents are encouraged to tag Island Health – @VanIslandHealth on Twitter – in their photos so that their photos can be added to the album and passed along to the frontline workers.

To view the COVID-19 Thanks photo album visit flickr.com/photos/islandhealth/.

