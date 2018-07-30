PHOTOS: Jaguars on the Island hits Oak Bay

Luke Holland stands next to his family’s Jag. His great grandfather was the original owner, and the car has been in the family since 1950 when it was bought new in Victoria. Jaguars on the Island - Concour D’Elegance, the largest Jag show in North America and is celebrating its 15 years of “Jaguars on the Island”. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Jaguars on the Island – Concour D’Elegance, the largest Jag show in North America, celebrates 15 years.

About 120 Jaguar automobiles of all ages shared the field at Windsor Park on July 28. All net proceeds of the event benefit the Victoria Hospice Foundation.

This year’s featured model is the E-Type.

