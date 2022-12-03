PHOTOS: Langford lights up for first time since 2019

Langford Light Up officially returned for the first time in two years Saturday (Dec. 3), turning much of the city’s downtown core into a festive wonderland.
Lights lit up much of Goldstream Avenue and parts of Veterans Memorial Parkway, while Veterans Memorial Park hosted a massive Christmas tree, live music, meetings with Santa, and more. More fun was had near-by at The Langford Station with even more live music, food trucks, ice carving and local crafts.
”It was just fantastic, I was walking around and the place has been packed ever since I got here,” said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson. “Anytime you can get this large of a crowd, saying it is fantastic just doesn’t do it justice, it’s just wonderful.”
Goodmanson said city crews spent weeks installing lights on trees and street light poles leading up to the event, working day and night and despite some winter storms which battered the community.
“They were working through the nights and were just fantastic,” he said. “A lot of credit has to go to them … there is a little more up each year.”
Given the delay since the last event, it was clear the community was eager to see it’s return. Hundreds of people packed into the park despite the chilly weather, and there were few faces without a smile on them regardless of age.
Attendees got an extra display of festive cheer this year, as the IEOA Truck Light Convoy passed by the park, prompting a rush of people lining Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway to ensure they got a good look.
City of LangfordHolidaysWest Shore