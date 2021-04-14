PHOTOS: Langford residents hit the beach

Warm sun rays are bringing Langford residents out from their winter shells.
And more sunshine is in the forecast this week. Environment Canada is predicting temperatures of up to 21 C by Friday with sun and temperatures into the low 20s through the weekend.
Multiple families took to the beach at Langford Lake on April 5 to soak up the nice weather. Kids played in the sand, while other lake visitors strolled leisurely around the water.
Langford Lake is a popular spot for families and residents to go swimming, walking, boating and fishing. It also features a play structure for children to enjoy.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.