PHOTOS: Metchosin Day celebrated by the whole community

Metchosin Day, Sunday, Sept. 8, draws people from across the region. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Judith Van Manen, Produce Contest Organizer with the prized pumpkin. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Young entrepreneurs sell homemade and local items. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Paige and Archer Warne excitedly wait for the hay ride to start. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

Metchosin Day ended in a success for the rural community on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The event has been going on for more than 50 years, drawing people from around the region with more than 100 vendors, food and entertainment.

Young entrepreneurs were encouraged to get involved in a new feature this year. Children under the age of 12 were invited to bring a card table, chair, or umbrella to sell homemade or locally grown wares and produce on the village green.

The front field of the municipal grounds featured classic cars and motorcycles. Metchosin Equestrian Society held events with local riders, horses, trainers, and coaches. Old Barn Books brought books on the history of Metchosin. These events and others highlighted the special elements of rural life.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NEAT program needs older adults in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Canada, U.S. birth rates see a spike in September

Sept. 9 most common birthday for Americans

City of Victoria looks at amending tree preservation bylaw by redefining ‘tree’

Misunderstandings between what is considered a ‘tree’ has been causing problems

Prolific offender arrested in Metchosin

Devan Lambert, 25, faces charges for dangerous driving and fleeing from police

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on three sailings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor to start leave of absence next week

Unpaid leave runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 28

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Most Read