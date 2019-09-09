PHOTOS: Metchosin Day celebrated by the whole community

Metchosin Day, Sunday, Sept. 8, draws people from across the region. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Judith Van Manen, Produce Contest Organizer with the prized pumpkin. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Young entrepreneurs sell homemade and local items. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Paige and Archer Warne excitedly wait for the hay ride to start. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

Metchosin Day ended in a success for the rural community on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The event has been going on for more than 50 years, drawing people from around the region with more than 100 vendors, food and entertainment.

Young entrepreneurs were encouraged to get involved in a new feature this year. Children under the age of 12 were invited to bring a card table, chair, or umbrella to sell homemade or locally grown wares and produce on the village green.

The front field of the municipal grounds featured classic cars and motorcycles. Metchosin Equestrian Society held events with local riders, horses, trainers, and coaches. Old Barn Books brought books on the history of Metchosin. These events and others highlighted the special elements of rural life.

