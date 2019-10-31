PHOTOS: Metchosin Halloween bonfire lights the night

Mason Wise, 4, and Benjamin Turner, 3, came separately but both arrived in style and on theme to the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Flames licked the sky and embers sparkled above the tree line at the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Community members enjoyed the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Flames licked the sky and embers sparkled above the tree line at the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Kevin and Theresa Potts brought their tiny cow, one-year-old Neela, to the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) District of Metchosin councillors Marie-Tèrese Little (left) and Sharie Epp helped out the Metchosin Fire Hall at its annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A little firefighter watches the burning bonfire at the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Flames licked the sky and embers sparkled above the tree line at the Metchosin Fire Hall’s annual Halloween bonfire Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Two miniature firefighters gazed in wonder at Metchosin Fire Hall’s bonfire Thursday evening.

The annual event drew Halloween-lovers of all ages to the fire hall, where visitors could enjoy candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate and of course, a bonfire like no other. Lit with hundreds of wood pallets, the Metchosin fire crew did what it does best: maintained the blaze and kept families safe for an evening of Halloween fun. Glowsticks, fireworks and a costume contest were a delight for all.

As with years before, the spectacular blaze could be seen from kilometres away, its incredible heat felt by all, but especially those in costume.

