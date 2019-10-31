PHOTOS: Metchosin Halloween bonfire lights the night

Two miniature firefighters gazed in wonder at Metchosin Fire Hall’s bonfire Thursday evening.
The annual event drew Halloween-lovers of all ages to the fire hall, where visitors could enjoy candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate and of course, a bonfire like no other. Lit with hundreds of wood pallets, the Metchosin fire crew did what it does best: maintained the blaze and kept families safe for an evening of Halloween fun. Glowsticks, fireworks and a costume contest were a delight for all.
As with years before, the spectacular blaze could be seen from kilometres away, its incredible heat felt by all, but especially those in costume.
