PHOTOS: Mighty Metchosin garage sale has its mightiest year

Rain didn’t stop a record year for Metchosin Community House

A big turnout helped make Metchosin’s mighty garage sale even mightier this year.

“It’s really amazing how generous people can be,” said Heather Showers, treasurer at the Metchosin Community Association.

The rain didn’t seem to keep people from buying various donated antiques, toys, instruments, furniture, electronics and clothing over the weekend. In fact, it may have helped.

“I think people had to shop more because they had to stay under the tent,” Showers said.

The annual sale helps keep the lights on at the Metchosin Community House, in addition to funding various community programs that support parents, seniors and newcomers.

The garage sale raised around $20,000 last year, which this year may have beat, Showers noted.

The money will pay for utility bills and a “few upgrades,” including a new fridge for the house, she said. The non-profit community-building association serves as an information and resource centre for locals in the rural district.

“Sometimes the house is an art gallery, a choir venue, a gourmet dinner venue, a place to meet, to entertain, to inform, to create, to ‘comfort’ and, most of all, to encourage volunteers who support all that is good about living here in Metchosin,” the association’s statement said.

Programs and events the sale will help support throughout the year can be found at metchosincommunityhouse.com.


