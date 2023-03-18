PHOTOS: Miss Earth Canada pulls weeds with Greater Victoria Green Team

Miss Earth Canada Layanna Robinson, a Victoria resident, works alongside the students and community members March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) A total of 133 people contributed to 158 volunteer hours to remove 14 cubic meters of invasive English ivy, helping revitalize 437 square meters of this forest March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) A total of 133 people contributed to 158 volunteer hours to remove 14 cubic meters of invasive English ivy, helping revitalize 437 square meters of this forest March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) A total of 133 people contributed to 158 volunteer hours to remove 14 cubic meters of invasive English ivy, helping revitalize 437 square meters of this forest March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) A total of 133 people contributed to 158 volunteer hours to remove 14 cubic meters of invasive English ivy, helping revitalize 437 square meters of this forest March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) A total of 133 people contributed to 158 volunteer hours to remove 14 cubic meters of invasive English ivy, helping revitalize 437 square meters of this forest March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)

The Greater Victoria Green Team worked alongside a celebrity recently, gathering inspiration from Miss Earth Canada.

A total of 133 people contributed 158 volunteer hours to remove 14 cubic metres of invasive English ivy, helping revitalize 437 square metres of this forest March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria.

The team, including students from Campus View elementary, Mount Doug secondary and UVic, also took three pounds of litter from the park.

Organizers note several highlights of the event, led by Miss Earth Canada Layanna Robinson, a Victoria resident, working alongside the students and community members. Of those who came out, 34 were visiting Mystic Vale for the first time and 64 removed invasive plants for the first time.

The Greater Victoria Green Team now boasts more than 3,000 volunteers who have revitalized 30,000 square metres of habitat and removed 3,000 cubic metres of invasive plants in more than 85 different parks across the Capital Regional District through more than 350 events.

This weekend the team tackles invasive Himalayan Blackberry in Colwood’s Ocean View Park. Meet at 9:45 a.m. near the Ocean View Park entrance located closest to the address 642 Hope Road. Next up, the team celebrates spring on March 24 at Oswald Park Community Garden, 3031 Cedar Hill Rd. in Victoria.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age, background, or ability. A healthy meal will be provided.

Learn more at meetup.com/greater-victoria-green-team.

