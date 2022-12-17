PHOTOS: Monterey Minstrels sing in Christmas at Oak Bay centre

Christmas came early for an Oak Bay recreation centre with a visit from Santa and a singalong with the Monterey Minstrels.
Monterey centre celebrated the season with its traditional turkey dinner, tasty dessert and plenty of entertainment Dec. 15.
Talented Monterey musicians come together again Christmas Eve with a performance planned for the lawn of municipal hall.
The Monterey Concert Band plans to play festive music from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in the outdoor concert at 2167 Oak Bay Ave.
Over the holidays the centre at 1442 Monterey Ave. is closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2023.
