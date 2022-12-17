PHOTOS: Monterey Minstrels sing in Christmas at Oak Bay centre

Merilyn Lentz serves up dinner during the annual Monterey centre Christmas dinner on Dec. 15 in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Merilyn Lentz serves up dinner during the annual Monterey centre Christmas dinner on Dec. 15 in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Guests sing along with Santa and the Monterey Minstrels during the annual Christmas celebration at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Guests sing along with Santa and the Monterey Minstrels during the annual Christmas celebration at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Satisfied with turkey and the fixings, Susan Rowmtree sits back to enjoy the festive music at Monterey Centre on Dec. 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Satisfied with turkey and the fixings, Susan Rowmtree sits back to enjoy the festive music at Monterey Centre on Dec. 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Pauline and Larry Rittenhouse sing along with Santa and the Monterey Minstrels during the annual Christmas dinner at Monterey centre on Dec. 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Pauline and Larry Rittenhouse sing along with Santa and the Monterey Minstrels during the annual Christmas dinner at Monterey centre on Dec. 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Staff serve up turkey and all the fixings for Christmas dinner at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Staff serve up turkey and all the fixings for Christmas dinner at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Monterey Minstrels singer Jill Garnett serenades St. Nick with Santa Baby during the Christmas dinner at the Monterey centre on Dec. 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)Monterey Minstrels singer Jill Garnett serenades St. Nick with Santa Baby during the Christmas dinner at the Monterey centre on Dec. 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Christmas came early for an Oak Bay recreation centre with a visit from Santa and a singalong with the Monterey Minstrels.

Monterey centre celebrated the season with its traditional turkey dinner, tasty dessert and plenty of entertainment Dec. 15.

Talented Monterey musicians come together again Christmas Eve with a performance planned for the lawn of municipal hall.

The Monterey Concert Band plans to play festive music from 3 to 3:45 p.m. in the outdoor concert at 2167 Oak Bay Ave.

Over the holidays the centre at 1442 Monterey Ave. is closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2023.

