PHOTOS: Mother’s Day garden tour turns 40

The annual Mother’s Day Musical Garden Tour turned 40 on the weekend.

Ann and George Nation created the tour, which started in 1982, as a way to raise funds for the Victoria Conservatory of Music and bring music lovers together to enjoy beautiful private gardens and delightful music performed by conservatory students.

The self-guided tour took visitors, and likely their moms, through gardens across Greater Victoria. Gardens included a stop on Rutland Road featuring a spring perennial garden with unusual bulbs leading to a Japanese style garden with a bonsai collection. On Tudor Avenue, a father and son created an Asian oasis of Japanese males, irises, and Mt. Fuji cherry trees with a pond at its centre.

The Victoria Conservatory of Music is a not-for-profit that aims to inspire, nurture, and enrich the community through music education, performance, and wellness. Philanthropic support makes up 30 per cent of the VCM operating revenue allowing for affordable tuition for students of all ages and abilities as well as scholarship and bursary programs.

Learn more at vcm.bc.ca.

