PHOTOS: Mural styles in Victoria run the gamut

Mural on the south side of Wildfire Bakery on Quadra Street, a project initiated in 1995 by local artist Peter Allen and others. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Emily Carr and her monkey, Woo, at Island Blue on Quadra Street. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Mural on the side of Big O Tires on Quadra Street. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Fantasy mural on the rear of a building fronting onto Fort Street. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Jeff King’s wildlife mural Sher’s Bears, on a building between Discovery and Chatham streets facing the Capital Iron parking lot, is one of the longest-standing wall art pieces downtown, dating back to the 1990s. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Patterned mural on the rear of a building fronting on Fort Street. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Mural on the side of Big O Tires on Quadra Street. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) The original mural on Mason Street, at the rear of buildings fronting onto Pandora Avenue, has been retagged many times. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Octopus mural at View and Quadra streets. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Mural on the Discovery Street side of Phillips Brewery. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Looking for a way to get some fresh air and steps in, while checking out Victoria’s art scene?

Downtown walls in plain sight and not-so-obvious places are adorned with works of art that range both in style and level of detail.

Some murals around the city have been commissioned, but many are the result of artists approaching building owners with an idea for livening up a bare wall. In 2018, the City of Victoria commissioned 17 international, national and local artists to complete murals in the Rock Bay neighbourhood.

Regardless of how they came into being, the murals have not only given people a direct connection to the city’s visual arts scene, they have created a literal outdoor art gallery to be viewed at one’s leisure.

