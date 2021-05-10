PHOTOS: Mural styles in Victoria run the gamut

Looking for a way to get some fresh air and steps in, while checking out Victoria’s art scene?
Downtown walls in plain sight and not-so-obvious places are adorned with works of art that range both in style and level of detail.
Some murals around the city have been commissioned, but many are the result of artists approaching building owners with an idea for livening up a bare wall. In 2018, the City of Victoria commissioned 17 international, national and local artists to complete murals in the Rock Bay neighbourhood.
Regardless of how they came into being, the murals have not only given people a direct connection to the city’s visual arts scene, they have created a literal outdoor art gallery to be viewed at one’s leisure.
Where is your favourite mural around Victoria? Snap a photo of the art – add a fun element and snap a selfie with you and the mural – and email it to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca for potential publication.
Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.