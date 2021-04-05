PHOTOS: No eggs in sight, but plenty of people visit Victoria beach on Easter Monday

Some industrious person has whittled out a canoe on the beach, though no word on whether it’s seaworthy. A small sign carved into wood advises the craft is for dogs only. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Hard to beat sunny holiday Mondays on the beach. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) A group of pre-teens jump out of the way just in time to stay dry. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff) Newspaper reading: a great beach activity, wind shuffling the pages notwithstanding. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Daffodils bloomed, waves crashed and the sun shone at Spiral Beach at the foot of Cook Street in Victoria on Easter Monday.

The pebbly beach was dotted with people enjoying the day. A group of pre-teens tested their reflexes against the waves, jumping back just in time to stay dry. Dogs revelled in the smells from two food trucks. Some friends caught up, each claiming their own driftwood log — beach-style physical distancing.

One favourite, was one person settled on a log to read the newspaper. An excellent afternoon activity.

READ MORE: Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

READ MORE: Saanich considers rolling out food truck pilot program this summer

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

beachesHolidays