PHOTOS: Oak Bay air quality, then and now

Photo of McNeill Bay, Oak Bay. Image on left taken in June, image on right taken this morning showing heavy smoke from ongoing wildfires around B.C.. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

As wildfires rage around the province, communities deal with significant decreases to air quality.

An app that converts air quality to cigarettes smoked has today’s air quality in Oak Bay pegged at the equivalent of smoking 8.1 cigarettes a day.

According to the Sh**t! I Smoke app, the rule of thumb is one cigarette per day is the rough equivalent of a PM2.5 level of 22 ug/m3. Oak Bay is currently sitting at a reading of 179 ug/m3.

