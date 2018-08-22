PHOTOS: Oak Bay air quality, then and now

As wildfires rage around the province, communities deal with significant decreases to air quality.
An app that converts air quality to cigarettes smoked has today’s air quality in Oak Bay pegged at the equivalent of smoking 8.1 cigarettes a day.
According to the Sh**t! I Smoke app, the rule of thumb is one cigarette per day is the rough equivalent of a PM2.5 level of 22 ug/m3. Oak Bay is currently sitting at a reading of 179 ug/m3.
