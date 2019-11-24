PHOTOS: Oak Bay Avenue lights up for thousands of locals

Thousands of people came out to the Oak Bay Light Up on Sunday. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
The crowd milled around on Oak Bay Avenue, listening to music, buying food from food trucks and looking at the displays along the avenue. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Parents watch as kids play a game of street hockey down a side street off Oak Bay Avenue. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Food truck vendors set up along Oak Bay Avenue for Light Up. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Thousands of locals gathered on Oak Bay Avenue for the Light Up celebration as the sun set on Sunday. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Mia Declare came out to Oak Bay Avenue for Light Up to get her puppy Benny used to crowds, light, and noise. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Santa arrived on an Oak Bay fire truck with Mrs. Claus. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Santa and Mrs. Claus paused to sing some Christmas carols with the crowd. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Saanich and Oak Bay reserves kept a watchful eye over the crowd at Oak Bay Light Up. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
Oak Bay Avenue sparkled with light, music and good cheer on Sunday. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)
The crowd watches on as performers spin colourful batons, hula hoops and juggling balls on Oak Bay Avenue for Light Up. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Oak Bay Village sparkled with Christmas lights, songs, and laughter on Sunday evening at the annual Light Up event, part of the Oak Bay Christmas Festival. Jolly Old Saint Nick himself even made an appearance with Mrs. Claus.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Westshore Town Centre for Santa parade

This family friendly event included food truck vendors, activities for children, music from the B.C. Fiddle Orchestra, Christmas carols, and more. It is put on by the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association each year.

The event culminated in the plugging in of the lights at 5 p.m., illuminating the avenue with decorations shortly after sunset. Santa and Mrs. Claus then rolled in on an Oak Bay fire truck. Santa joined the crowd in singing some Christmas tunes.

Next week, on Nov. 28, art galleries throughout Oak Bay Village are open for the annual Art on the Avenue Gallery Walk. The public is invited to visit the galleries and walk the avenue to see the lights and decorated shops.

The festival concludes on Dec. 7 with the annual Truck Light Convoy, which heads down Oak Bay Avenue between 6 and 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation to host Giving Tuesday event

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

