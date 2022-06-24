PHOTOS: Oak Bay High celebrates students with awards

The Jensen family with Annika Little, the 2022 recipient of the Mayor Nils Jensen Memorial Scholarship. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Students Max Zolbrod, left, Rowan Schouten, Colleen McKee, Annika Little and Sidney Hurst gather with their wares after the 2022 Oak Bay High awards ceremony June 22. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Colleen McKee and Rowan Schouten take an impromptu photo celebrating awards earned at the Oak Bay High annual celebration. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Colleen McKee and Rowan Schouten take an impromptu photo celebrating awards earned at the Oak Bay High annual celebration. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Katie Bentley, left, and Annika Little earned Oak bay High School Alumni Association Awards. Bentley won the De Humanitae scholarship and Little the alumni scholarship. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Mya Morgan earned the Oak Bay Firefighter Charitable Foundation Ken Gill Memorial Award. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay High recognized students for efforts in service, citizenship, and achievement on June 22.

Merit Cup winners Ines Ciccateri and Olivia Friesen were among those earning the 115 awards and scholarships handed out.

The Merit Cup is awarded to the student who made a significant contribution to the life of the school while representing the four Oak Bay High pillars of excellence: academics, athletics, fine arts and service.

“It feels really special to be recognized for four years of dedication to the school,” Ciccateri said after the ceremony.

Both were humbly appreciative of school staff who spent time and energy organizing a fantastic event to celebrate students in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre.

“It was nice to see everyone get their chance in the spotlight, Friesen said.

The school motto of ‘de humanitate’ is also represented at the awards each year. The Oak Bay Alumni Association offers a ‘de humanitate’ award, earned this year by Katie Bentley. The association also offers an alumni scholarship, this year awarded to Annika Little.

According to the school website, ‘de humanitate,’ Latin for ‘of humanity’ references the staff and student focus on service, philanthropy and community leadership.

“Our students have become recognized not only as good community members, but as caring, kind, and socially just human beings who strive to make a positive difference in the world, and whom the school, and their families, can be proud of.”

