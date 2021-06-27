PHOTOS: Oak Bay middle schoolers celebrate grad under the sun

Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Ken Andrews photo) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Ken Andrews photo) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Ken Andrews photo) Monterey Middle School celebrates Grade 8 graduation June 23. (Ken Andrews photo)

An air of excitement filled the 900-block of Monterey Avenue on June 23 as students celebrated leaving middle school behind.

We are all set for our adapted for Covid-19 safety – think outdoors, individual student walk-throughout w their loved ones, gift bags, photo shoot, music, cheering, & more – @MontereyStorm Middle Years Completion Ceremony! @sd61schools pic.twitter.com/5gSM7kGWdw — Monterey Middle (@MontereyStorm) June 23, 2021

From late morning to early afternoon class after class from Monterey Middle School paraded through an outdoor ceremony space. With no more than 50 gathered in the area at a time, family, friends and local officials were on hand for the individual student walk-through event. The day was augmented with a shining backdrop, gift bags, mini photo shoots, music and more.

