PHOTOS: Oak Bay rocks at Willows Beach with Soul Shakers

Soul Shakers lead singer Joyce Allensen hits a high note while performing with guitarist Sean McCool before the public at Willows Park on July 22. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Concertgoers dance and listen to the music of the Soul Shakers on Thursday at Willows Park in Oak Bay. (Photo by Ruth Kampen) From left, keyboardist Alexander Ferguson, bassist Henning Kanstrup, lead singer Joyce Allensen, guitarist Sean McCool and drummer Paul McLellan perform at Willows Park on July 22. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff) Concertgoers relax and listen to the music of the Soul Shakers on Thursday at Willows Park in Oak Bay. (Photo by Ruth Kampen) The Soul Shakers get local residents moving during a free public concert at Willows Park on July 22. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Local residents and visitors alike packed into Willows Park like sardines on July 22 to enjoy free live music from local rhythm and blues dance group the Soul Shakers.

The field was backed up to the treeline and sidewalk on Beach Drive as hundreds kicked back in their camping chairs and dozens more boogied next to the stage while the band performed from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We’re going to take you downtown,” said lead singer Joyce “The Voice” Allensen, waving to a spectator watching the concert from the roof of their Beach Drive residence.

Songs included favourites from the group’s album Ready For It, the title track of which was composed and sung by keyboardist Alexander Ferguson; and the Marvin Gaye /Tammi Terrell hit, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

The public event also included several tents with kids’ activities, food and drinks for purchase at the Willows Beach Tea Room and a majestic floating dragon drifting around the venue.

The keyboardist brings his Alexander Ferguson Band to the park for an Aug. 19 free show at Willows Park.

beachesConcertsoak bayOutdoors and Recreation