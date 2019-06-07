PHOTOS: Opening night of 20th Sidney Street Market draws thousands

Whether you’re looking for a lavender eye mask, a locally made ginger beer, a new piece of jewelry or a delicious locally-produced snack – the Sidney Street Market has you covered.
The first market of the season Thursday night marked 20 years the event has delighted visitors and locals alike. In honour of hitting the 20-year-mark, the market started with the town crier and a bagpiper leading a walk down Beacon Avenue.
With over 150 vendors, the blended market offers everything from produce, baked goods, artisans, live music and more.
“The Sidney Street Market has been going since 1999, and we are just so excited to celebrate our 20th year,” said market coordinator Laurie McDermid. “Because it’s D-Day we also asked some veterans to come as well [and] our Sidney Seagull, our mayor and council, we’re just all celebrating together because we made it happen together.”
McDermid said the market has grown with time.
“It certainly brings lots of people to the other. We have followers from all those years who can’t wait to come.”
The Sidney Street Market runs every Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until Aug. 29.
