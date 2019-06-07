PHOTOS: Opening night of 20th Sidney Street Market draws thousands

The town crier welcomes visitors to the first night of the 20th SIdney Street Market season. The crier, along with a bagpiper, led a celebratory walk down Beacon Avenue at the start of the market. A number of veterans were also invited to the ceremony in honour of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Nine-month-old Thomas Lai enjoyed his first ever Sidney Street Market Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Shoppers browse the air plants for sale at the Dutch Green Design booth at the Sidney Street Market Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Mike Sampson (left) from Victoria joined Mike Lefebvre from Sidney to play some live music at the inaugural night of the 20th Sidney Street Market. The duo was preparing to perform ‘Cherry Pink Apple Blossom White.’ (Nina Grossman/News Staff) One-year-old Zach Ariel Anin enjoyed dancing to the Mufaro Marimba Ensemble at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The Mufaro Marimba Ensemble pleased the all-ages crowd at the Sidney Street Market Thursday evening with ‘music of joy’ originating mainly from Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The Mufaro Marimba Ensemble pleased the all-ages crowd at the Sidney Street Market Thursday evening with ‘music of joy’ originating mainly from Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Juicy berries of all kinds sold quickly from the Gobind Farms booth at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Youngsters loved the music of the Mufaro Marimba Ensemble, who play joyful melodies, mostly with percussion, originating from Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Juicy berries of all kinds sold quickly from the Gobind Farms booth at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Over 150 vendors lined Beacon Avenue for the opening night of the 20th annual Sidney Street Market. The markets runs every Thursday night from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The Sidney Seagull was, of course, present at the opening night of the 20th annual Sidney Street Market. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A chocolate lab at the Sidney Street Market got a scare Thursday evening when a “statue” started to move. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The Mufaro Marimba Ensemble pleased the all-ages crowd at the Sidney Street Market Thursday evening with ‘music of joy’ originating mainly from Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The Mufaro Marimba Ensemble pleased the all-ages crowd at the Sidney Street Market Thursday evening with ‘music of joy’ originating mainly from Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Whether you’re looking for a lavender eye mask, a locally made ginger beer, a new piece of jewelry or a delicious locally-produced snack – the Sidney Street Market has you covered.

The first market of the season Thursday night marked 20 years the event has delighted visitors and locals alike. In honour of hitting the 20-year-mark, the market started with the town crier and a bagpiper leading a walk down Beacon Avenue.

Opening night of the 20th annual Sidney Night Market included a walk through Beacon Avenue with a bagpiper and the town crier! #sidneybc @PeninsulaNews #yyj pic.twitter.com/OM40Jt8cd0 — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) June 7, 2019

With over 150 vendors, the blended market offers everything from produce, baked goods, artisans, live music and more.

“The Sidney Street Market has been going since 1999, and we are just so excited to celebrate our 20th year,” said market coordinator Laurie McDermid. “Because it’s D-Day we also asked some veterans to come as well [and] our Sidney Seagull, our mayor and council, we’re just all celebrating together because we made it happen together.”

McDermid said the market has grown with time.

“It certainly brings lots of people to the other. We have followers from all those years who can’t wait to come.”

The Sidney Street Market runs every Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until Aug. 29.

Have you ever seen a cuter dance party than this one? #sidneynightmarket #yyj pic.twitter.com/KQ4BOfvEDr — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) June 7, 2019



