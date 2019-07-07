PHOTOS: Paws with pride: Big Gay Dog Walk has pups join in on Pride Week fun

Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media) Pups showed their pride at the Victoria Pride Society’s Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday, July 5 at the Dallas Road dog park. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

Big dogs, little dogs, round dogs, fluffy dogs… all were welcome at the Victoria Pride Society’s 2019 Big Gay Dog Walk on Friday.

The yearly event, held at the Dallas Road dog park, welcomes all canines and humans to enjoy an evening to “gather and mingle” in their best Pride wear – and the canines, as usual, brought their best. There was no shortage of rainbow patterned bandanas, bow ties and doggy wear.

Dogs and their human companions partake in a “big gay group dog walk,” play some games and show off their best Pride-themed attire. Humans without dogs were welcome too.

