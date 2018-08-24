PHOTOS: Picnics, puppets, and pups come out for Black Angus show

That’s a wrap!

Oak Bay Arts and Culture Fortnight came to a close Thursday night as Black Angus serenaded it into the night with energetic Irish music at the final free summer concert at Willow Beach.

Blankets and lawn chairs filled the field as the crowd settled in for picnics, music, and conversation.

Tim Gosley, Petra Kixmöller-Gosley and a team from Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture set up a station with a puppet and wand making craft for children.

Gosley danced his giant sun puppet through the park with a trail of little shooting star children running through the crowds with their fabric wands.

This was the fourth year for the annual Arts and Culture collaboration between the Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture, Tourism Oak Bay and District of Oak Bay, created with the idea of celebrating the community as a premier arts and culture destination.

