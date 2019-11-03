PHOTOS: Pumpkin Smash destroys Jeep for a good cause in View Royal

View Royal residents push their aging Halloween pumpkins off of the fourth level of the View Royal Fire Hall’s training tower for the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Smash. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Shayden Pallan, Saraya Pallan, and Adyson Pitre (left to right) have brought their hand-painted pumpkins to smash. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Saraya Pallen looks down from the fourth level of the View Royal Fire Hall tower, as her pumpkin plummets to the ground. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
A birds eye view of the damage the pumpkin smash has wreaked on an old Jeep donated by a View Royal firefighter. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
An old Jeep, donated by a firefighter, is the target of many residents hurling pumpkins from up above. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Halloween’s over, but that doesn’t mean all the tricks are up.

View Royals residents said goodbye to their pumpkins in the most memorable sendoff by dropping them from four stories high onto an old vehicle at the View Royal Fire Hall on Sunday.

An old, red Jeep, donated by a local firefighter, ended up being the target for those looking to end off the Halloween season with a smash.

“One of our firefighters’ cars wasn’t working anymore, so we decided it could be used as […] a target,” David Brown, View Royal volunteer firefighter said. “It’s something that they can drop their pumpkins into.”

The goal is simple: Donate a few dollars towards the Fire Hall, then climb to the top of their training tower, and watch your pumpkin smash onto the vehicle below.

READ MORE: Salmon farmers’ Movember moustache challenge is on

Many residents came with pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colours. Some were able to nearly break the windshield, while others missed the Jeep and watched as theirs broke into dozens of pieces on the concrete. Participants who were able to throw their pumpkin directly through the opened sunroof were able to put their name down for a secret door prize.

All proceeds from the event go towards Movember Canada, which funds research for a cure for prostate cancer and other men’s health initiatives.

The crew in View Royal are part of a bigger team of West Shore firefighters who are collectively raising funds for Movember under the Great Canadian Fire Challenge. In the past few years, they’ve steadily placed in the top 10 teams. Last year, they hit over $6,000 dollars.

“Our goal is to raise as much money as our community is willing to give,” Brown said.

To help the West Shore firefighters, you can donate on their Movember page, WestShore Firefighter Mo’s for Corrigall.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Most Read