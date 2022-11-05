PHOTOS: Pumpkins fly for charity at Langford Pumpkin Smash

Langford Fire Rescue members shovel pumpkin remains Saturday (Nov. 5) during the department’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A large pumpkin falls through the air Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds watch as pumpkins fly through the air Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Shopping carts full of donated pumpkins await loading onto a ladder truck Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A pumpkin splatters against the ground Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Langford Fire Rescue members shovel pumpkin remains Saturday (Nov. 5) during the department’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds watch as pumpkins fly through the air Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Crowds watch as pumpkins fly through the air Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Firefighters toss pumpkins off their ladder truck Saturday (Nov. 5) during Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Families from across the West Shore bore witness to flying pumpkins on Saturday (Nov. 5), but certainly not to any soft landings.

With a thud and a splash, pumpkin after pumpkin was tossed off a fire truck ladder standing more than 100 feet above the West Shore Town Centre parking lot, as Langford Fire Rescue held its annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

“There is no set value to donate, but then we take your pumpkins, send them up in the air, and drop them off the ladder truck,” said Capt. Paul Obersteller. “It’s been a good turnout so far, there has been no downtime. There is always people watching, and there are usually two or three shopping carts full of pumpkins waiting to be sent up.”

Obersteller said the remains of each splattered gourd are collected and sent off for composting at the end of the day, ensuring the event is as environmentally friendly as possible.

Firefighters will be on site until 2 p.m. on Saturday for those who wish to make a cash donation and see their pumpkins off in style.

READ MORE: Langford volunteers hosting Ukraine fundraiser gala

@JSamanski

justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangford Fire RescueWest Shore