PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann’s Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Puppy love had crowds flocking to St. Ann’s Academy on the weekend. While the national historic site routinely celebrates love in its chapel, this affair took place on the beautiful grounds.

Pet-A-Palooza, Victoria largest outdoor pet festival, featured dock diving dogs, wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and puppy and goat yoga. The “running of the bulls” (French and English bulldogs race) was a favourite at the eighth annual two-day festival which ran Aug. 18-19.

The puppy and goat yoga had all profits from the yoga classes benefiting the Victoria Humane Society, and all the puppies involved were up for adoption.

Pet-A-Palooza began in Victoria in 2010 and has since spread to Calgary and Vancouver.

Charlie checks out Petapalooza wearing her matching collar, lead and bowtie. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Tiger smiles for the camera at Petapalooza. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Sophie makes a running leap into the pool at Petapalooza. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Pepper sits pretty for a treat. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Malgosia Krol and Elarose MacKenzie enjoy the dog jumping competition at Petapalooza. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

