Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann’s Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Puppy love had crowds flocking to St. Ann’s Academy on the weekend. While the national historic site routinely celebrates love in its chapel, this affair took place on the beautiful grounds.

Pet-A-Palooza, Victoria largest outdoor pet festival, featured dock diving dogs, wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and puppy and goat yoga. The “running of the bulls” (French and English bulldogs race) was a favourite at the eighth annual two-day festival which ran Aug. 18-19.

The puppy and goat yoga had all profits from the yoga classes benefiting the Victoria Humane Society, and all the puppies involved were up for adoption.

Pet-A-Palooza began in Victoria in 2010 and has since spread to Calgary and Vancouver.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Charlie checks out Petapalooza wearing her matching collar, lead and bowtie. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Tiger smiles for the camera at Petapalooza. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Sophie makes a running leap into the pool at Petapalooza. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Pepper sits pretty for a treat. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Malgosia Krol and Elarose MacKenzie enjoy the dog jumping competition at Petapalooza. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Eighth annual Pet-A-Palooza at St. Ann’s Academy Aug. 18-19. (James Mackenzie/Black Press)

Previous story
First stores open in Victoria’s expanded Mayfair shopping centre

Just Posted

Horses from Victoria Carriage Tours involved in second incident in three months

Witnesses: Horses veered into a parked vehicle, smashing windows, climbing onto roof with front hooves

Stolen Search and Rescue dog harness replaced by donation

Moxxii’s specialized harness was stolen at the Pet-A-Palooza festival

Seaplane flights cancelled between Victoria and Vancouver due to smoke

Harbour Air has grounded flights travelling through the Georgia Strait

First stores open in Victoria’s expanded Mayfair shopping centre

Construction project will add about 100,000 square feet of retail space and 400 parking stalls

Smoke from wildfires delivers jolt to Greater Victoria air quality

Online map collects air quality from home monitors

PHOTOS: Puppy love makes a splash at St. Ann’s Academy

Puppies stampede, dive and do yoga at Victoria’s largest outdoor pet festival

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

New B.C. Hydro electric car chargers launch on Vancouver Island

Fast-chargers to reduce ‘range anxiety’ for B.C. electric car drivers

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read