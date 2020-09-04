PHOTOS: Readers burst with pride over towering sunflowers

A sunflower snapped from the balcony. (Courtesy Margy Grant)
These sunflowers, reaching past the deck railing above, are still growing. (Courtesy Gary Bryan)
An 11-foot Lemon Queen Sunflower, as measured by local painter Alain Stefani, towers on Kings Road in Saanich. (Courtesy Adam Kreek)
(Courtesy Alina Fisher)

Without benefit of the various fall fairs around the region to show off inspiring garden creations, a photo of a stunning sunflower in Saanich inspired readers to send us some of their flower shots.

Black Press Media is always interested in sharing your view of your community. As such, we invite you to send us photos of your tallest sunflower, largest pumpkin, cutest scarecrow and any other natural or homemade creation you deem blue-ribbon worthy.

Please email your submissions to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca for a chance to have them featured on our websites and possibly in our papers.

RELATED: Towering Saanich sunflower inspires callout

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke after-school arts program given nod for 2020-2021 year
Next story
Oak Bay Night Market’s on the move

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Readers burst with pride over towering sunflowers

Send us photos of your largest pumpkin, cutest scarecrow or any other blue-ribbon worthy creation

Oak Bay Night Market’s on the move

Village markets slide into Sunday, fall format

Victoria city council requests bylaw restricting temporary shelter size, distance from parks and schools

Council carries motions on temporary sheltering after hours-long committee meeting

Victoria councillors like company’s light-covered waterfront silo idea

The public will have a chance to weigh in on Trio Ready Mix’s industrial waterway project soon

Saanich police charge driver who crossed centre line, caused crash

Collision caused delays on Cordova Bay Road

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Vancouver Island First Nations council calls on B.C. to act after first COVID-19 case on reserve

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council representing 14 Nations calls the first case on Mowachaht/Muchalaht reserve a ‘critical situation’

Man exposes himself to nine-year-old girl on Nanaimo trail

Nanaimo RCMP advise public after indecent act Sept. 2 at Westwood Lake Park

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read