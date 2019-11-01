A reader captures the crisp fall view at Gowlland Tod Provincial park. (Tony Blenman photo)

PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

October filled with colour, imagination through our readers’ eyes

Readers share their vision of fall across Greater Victoria.

Share your images, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca or find us on our Facebook pages: Goldstream News Gazette, Oak Bay News, Peninsula News Review, Saanich News and Victoria News.

READ ALSO: Welcome to mustache season: Movember begins

READ ALSO: As one of coldest Octobers ends, warmer than normal November expected


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A fall dawn from Triangle mountain. (Giovanna Greco photo)

While many people spent their Sunday to relax or to be with their family for the long week, this crew were busying cleaning the shore and bottom of Cadboro Bay beach. Linda Li caught this chance to say ‘thank you’ to the crew in person. (Linda Li phot0)

Fall in Beckwith park. (Ron Small photo)

This owl swooped by and landed near Lisa Stellingwerff as she walked along Bowker Creek on Oct. 8 in the afternoon. (Lisa Stellingwerff photo)

A beautiful Anna’s hummingbird sitting on the edge of a fig leaf, while watching over her favourite backyard bird feeder. (Britt Swoveland photo)

Central Saanich in fall. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Fall at Cedar Hill Park in Saanich. (Leonard Butt photo)

Fall at Cedar Hill Park in Saanich. (Leonard Butt photo)

Fall harvest in a North Saanich field. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Michell’s Farm pick a pumpkin is a popular spot to snap a photo, especially in the fall. (Carolyn Brooks photo)

Captivating nature captured in Havenwood Park, Colwood. (Jacqueline Wagner photo)

Government House grounds. (Bohus Slahor photo)

Cadboro Bay (Bohus Slahor photo)

Fall harvest in a North Saanich field. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Esquimalt resident John Scratchley captured the pumpkin fields stretching across Central Saanich. (John Scratchley photo)

Central Saanich pumpkin harvest. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Previous story
Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Just Posted

Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich

Police used guns to euthanize 48 deer between the two cities

Thursday pub nights return to Dunlop House at Camosun

Student led pub nights, Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in downtown Victoria

The seventh Dia de los Muertos celebration is happening on Nov. 2

Welcome to mustache season: Movember begins

People can now start fundraising for men’s health initiatives for the month of November

Saanich councillor gives keynote address at healthy aging conference in Japan

Coun. Judy Brownoff shared Age-Friendly Saanich with delegates from around the world

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

October filled with colour, imagination through our readers’ eyes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Portions of Galloping Goose Trail remain closed until end of November

Pedestrians and cyclists can take detours around the area near the McKenzie Interchange

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Most Read