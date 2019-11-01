PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

October filled with colour, imagination through our readers’ eyes

Readers share their vision of fall across Greater Victoria.

A fall dawn from Triangle mountain. (Giovanna Greco photo)

While many people spent their Sunday to relax or to be with their family for the long week, this crew were busying cleaning the shore and bottom of Cadboro Bay beach. Linda Li caught this chance to say ‘thank you’ to the crew in person. (Linda Li phot0)

Fall in Beckwith park. (Ron Small photo)

This owl swooped by and landed near Lisa Stellingwerff as she walked along Bowker Creek on Oct. 8 in the afternoon. (Lisa Stellingwerff photo)

A beautiful Anna’s hummingbird sitting on the edge of a fig leaf, while watching over her favourite backyard bird feeder. (Britt Swoveland photo)

Central Saanich in fall. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Fall at Cedar Hill Park in Saanich. (Leonard Butt photo)

Fall at Cedar Hill Park in Saanich. (Leonard Butt photo)

Fall harvest in a North Saanich field. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Michell’s Farm pick a pumpkin is a popular spot to snap a photo, especially in the fall. (Carolyn Brooks photo)

Captivating nature captured in Havenwood Park, Colwood. (Jacqueline Wagner photo)

Government House grounds. (Bohus Slahor photo)

Cadboro Bay (Bohus Slahor photo)

Fall harvest in a North Saanich field. (Arlene Antonik photo)

Esquimalt resident John Scratchley captured the pumpkin fields stretching across Central Saanich. (John Scratchley photo)