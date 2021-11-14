PHOTOS: Residents get dirty to support Oak Bay urban tree canopy

A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)
A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photos)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photos)
A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)
A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)
A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)
A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)
A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Rick Marshall photo)
About 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Tom Croft photo)About 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Tom Croft photo)
About 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Tom Croft photo)About 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Tom Croft photo)
About 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Tom Croft photo)About 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay. (Tom Croft photo)

A crowd of about 40 people celebrated and planted greenery for the annual Tree Appreciation Day in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay parks manager Chris Hyde-Lay called it a great success as residents planted a dozen new Garry oaks and a plethora of native shrubs on Sunday (Nov. 7) in Thaywun/Bowker Creek park.

The trees and shrubbery will grow to provide shade over the creek, improving its potential as a habitat for salmon, with eggs set to be placed in the creek in early 2022.

RELATED: Tree day event builds on Oak Bay’s urban forest

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
Saanich woman back on her feet thanks to help of Victoria Citadel Salvation Army

Just Posted

Saanich residents Jordan Sherin, left, and his aunt Kelley Sherin were helped by the Salvation Army when they needed it the most. (Photo courtesy of Kelley Sherin)
Saanich woman back on her feet thanks to help of Victoria Citadel Salvation Army

The 2021 Gingerbread Showcase will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s 2021 Gingerbread Showcase set to launch

International flight from and to Victoria International Airport will resume on Nov. 30, the earliest possible date as identified by the federal government. (Black Press Media file photo)
First flight from Seattle to arrive at Victoria International Airport on Nov. 30 since COVID-19 disruption

Canada is 2-1 during their fall tour, beating the USA twice but losing to England. They finish their fall schedule against Wales. (Travis P/USA Rugby)
Canada’s women’s rugby team loses 51-12 to England