PHOTOS: Reynolds Secondary students lose their locks for Cops 4 Cancers

Grade nine student Erika Boutilier was handed a pile of her recently chopped ponytails before being ushered over to have the rest of her hair shaved off. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Students and staff at Reynolds Secondary participated in a head-shave fundraiser for the Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock campaign. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Grade 10 student Skylar Sanoy giggled while having her hair chopped after raising $200 for Cops 4 Cancer. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Skylar Sanoy, a grade 10 student held up her recently chopped pony tails. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Students and staff at Reynolds Secondary crowded into the gymnasium on Thursday morning to watch members of the school community participate in a head shave fundraiser for the Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock campaign.

The teens who participated pledged to a hair cut in front of peers if they met their fundraising goal.

Loud music echoed throughout the gymnasium and the announcer went around to each participant to shout out their name and how much money they’d raised. The crowd cheered as clumps of hair and entire ponytails fell to the floor.

Grade 9 student Erika Boutilier looked a bit shocked when she was handed a pile of her ponytails that had just been chopped off. Shock quickly turned to giggles as she made her way to the next station to have the rest of her hair shaved off.

“It’ll be easier to wash now,” she said with a laugh. Boutilier raised $70.

Leg waxing, hair colouring and other fundraising events also went on during the head shaving and a bottle drive, crash wash and silent auction took place in September. All the money raised by the school will be presented to the Cops for Cancer to contribute to the fundraiser for childhood cancer. Since 2005, the school has raised over $820,000. The 2019 donations haven’t been counted yet, but they’re hoping to crack $1-million this year.

The Tour de Rock crew will be stopping by the high school on Friday afternoon before finishing their 1,000 kilometre ride.

