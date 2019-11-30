PHOTOS: Saanich police show off their moustached mugs as Movember comes to an end

Making the most of Movember Saanich Police Insp. Steve Morgan (left), Insp. Trent Edwards and Pound Officer Mike Gibson show off their facial hair that matches the moustached cruiser. Saanich Police teamed up with the District of Saanich and Saanich Fire Department, sporting moustaches of all shapes and sizes, to raise more than $4,500 for prostate cancer during Movember. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Members of the Saanich Police Department – and several police vehicles – sported moustaches of all shapes and sizes for the month-long Movember fundraiser.

For the past nine years, Saanich police have teamed up with staff from the District of Saanich staff and the Saanich Fire Department to raise money for prostate cancer research.

This year, the team, The League of Municipal Ladies and Gentlemen, included about 20 members of the Saanich Police Department, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police. Some have personal connections to the cause, others simply wanted to show support.

By Nov. 27, the team had more than doubled their 2019 fundraising goal of $2,000, said Anastasiades. More than $4,500 has been collected from team members, friends, family and others who wanted to contribute to the cause. Some donations included messages of encouragement and others shared personal experiences with prostate cancer.

The League of Municipal Ladies and Gentlemen raised $2,597 in 2018. According to the Movember annual report, some 56-thousand Canadians participated in 2018 and raised $18.9-million, third highest in the world. Australia’s 85-thousand participants fundraised $29-million earning them the top spot.

Funds have been collected since 2003 and have supported about 1,250 men’s health projects around the world.

