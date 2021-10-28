PHOTOS: Saanich retirement community, local students team up for Halloween event

Residents of Berwick House join some boney friends outside the Shelbourne Street retirement community. The residence is hosting its fifth annual Great Pumpkin Walk. (Photo courtesy Berwick House) Families are invited to drop by Berwick House retirement residence on Shelbourne Street in Saanich for their annual Great Pumpkin Walk. (Photo courtesy Berwick House) The seasonal spirit is alive and well at Berwick House in Saanich, host of the annual Great Pumpkin Walk. (Photo courtesy Berwick House) The seasonal spirit is alive and well at Berwick House in Saanich, host of the annual Great Pumpkin Walk. (Photo courtesy Berwick House)

Berwick House Retirement Community is making the most of the season, hosting its fifth annual Great Pumpkin Walk.

Families and others are invited to drop by Berwick House at 4062 Shelbourne St. between 6:30 and 8 pm. tonight (Oct. 28). Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary School carved 60 pumpkins, which are on display in the garden outside the complex, along with many spooky decorations.

Children in attendance receive goodie bags for Halloween.

