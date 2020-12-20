PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood firefighters collect donations for food bank

Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. Members collected donations for the Goldstream Food Bank while spreading some holiday cheer. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Colwood firefighters Dean Gaschermann (right) and Steve Clarke collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Santa Claus was spotted waving to nearby residents passing Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association collected donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

With the days counting down until Christmas, Santa took time to lend a helping hand by spreading some holiday cheer in Colwood Sunday.

Although the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association had to cancel its annual Santa Go Round because of COVID-19, firefighters came up with a drive-thru style idea to keep the tradition alive this year.

They collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank at City Hall on Sunday.

“It feels great to bring a smile to these kids’ faces, especially during the holidays,” said Brian Monaghan, president of Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. “We knew we didn’t want to cancel the event, so we followed all the protocols necessary to make sure these kids could see Santa.”

