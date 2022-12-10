PHOTOS: Santa helps View Royal firefighters collect donations for food bank

Santa Claus meets with a young View Royal Resident Saturday (Dec. 10) during View Royal Fire Rescue’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) View Royal residents meet a firefighter with View Royal Fire Rescue Saturday (Dec. 10) to donate food items for the Goldstream Food Bank as part of an annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Santa Claus catches a ride on View Royal Fire Rescue’s marine rescue unit Saturday (Dec. 10) during the department’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

View Royal Fire Rescue was out in the community in full force Saturday (Dec. 10), but this time it wasn’t because of a major fire: Instead, it was to collect donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.

The firefighters weren’t alone in their efforts either. None other than Santa Claus joined in, catching a ride on the department’s marine rescue unit.

Five trucks wove their way up and down neighbourhood streets blasting their sirens, lights and music, to ensure everyone knew they were approaching.

Sure enough, residents made their way to the end of their driveways as the trucks neared, non-perishable food items in hand.

With the busy holiday season already underway, the Goldstream Food Bank is especially in need of donations. In addition to community food drives like this, cash donations are always accepted online at goldstreamfoodbank.org, and can often go further than non-perishable food item donations.

