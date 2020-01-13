PHOTOS: Savory Elementary students enjoy first snowfall of 2020

Savory Elementary students enjoyed a recess full of snow, sliding, and snowballs Monday.
Grade 3 student Silas Gesslein and Grade 5 students Hannah Little and Isaiah Gesslein spent their free time making snow angels.
All schools in the Saanich School District (SD62) were open Monday with buses operating on regular schedules and routes. Parents and students were cautioned to walk carefully on icy and slippery roads.
Parts of the region experienced up to 15 cm of snow Sunday, with snow accumulating overnight on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Goldstream Provincial Park and Mill Bay. Victoria saw 2.5 cm of snowfall Sunday evening, but the flurries continued overnight and up to five cm more was predicted to fall on Tuesday.
