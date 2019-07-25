PHOTOS: Sidney Street Market a smash all summer long

Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Alan Mayfield, owner of Victoria Lavender, enjoys the sunshine in his booth at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Chelsey Columbus (right) owner of Sidney Scones, works to feed the long lineup of customers waiting for a taste of one of her incredible scones at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Rachel Franz (left) and Rindhem Randhawa of Gobind Farms had a busy Thursday evening at the Sidney Street market. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

The Sidney Street Market continues to draw thousands to Beacon Avenue each Thursday, showcasing hundreds of Island cooks, bakers, musicians, artisans, crafters, brewers and more.

The blended market is in its 20th year, and draws up to 5,000 people to Sidney’s main drag each week. Dozens of local Sidney vendors sell their goods at each market.

The Sidney Street Market runs every Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until Aug. 29.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Opening night of 20th Sidney Street Market draws thousands


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Just Posted

Two kittens stolen from Greater Victoria veterinary clinic

The nine week old kittens were awaiting adoption at the Pacific Cat Clinic

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

PHOTOS: Sidney Street Market a smash all summer long

Thousands flock to Beacon Avenue for weekly evening market

CRD to consider proposed ban on Styrofoam cups

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor said region cannot give up on reducing waste, despite recent court ruling

Japan Fest returns to Broadmead Village Shopping Centre in Saanich

The second annual event has several cultural performances lined up

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open next week

Government-operated store to open in Campbell River

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Most Read