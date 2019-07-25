PHOTOS: Sidney Street Market a smash all summer long

Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Alan Mayfield, owner of Victoria Lavender, enjoys the sunshine in his booth at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Chelsey Columbus (right) owner of Sidney Scones, works to feed the long lineup of customers waiting for a taste of one of her incredible scones at the Sidney Street Market Thursday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Rachel Franz (left) and Rindhem Randhawa of Gobind Farms had a busy Thursday evening at the Sidney Street market. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Thousands enjoyed the sunshine, delicious food, great music and wide array of vendors at the Sidney Street Market on Thursday night. The market is on every Thursday evening until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

The Sidney Street Market continues to draw thousands to Beacon Avenue each Thursday, showcasing hundreds of Island cooks, bakers, musicians, artisans, crafters, brewers and more.

The blended market is in its 20th year, and draws up to 5,000 people to Sidney’s main drag each week. Dozens of local Sidney vendors sell their goods at each market.

The Sidney Street Market runs every Thursday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until Aug. 29.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

