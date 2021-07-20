PHOTOS: Snowbirds take to the skies over Greater Victoria

The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Michael Stanford)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Gloria Brown)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Gloria Brown)
The snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19 (File submitted/ Gloria Brown)The snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19 (File submitted/ Gloria Brown)
The snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19 (File submitted/ Arthur Hanson)The snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19 (File submitted/ Arthur Hanson)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Jo Ann Cook)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Jo Ann Cook)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Jo Ann Cook)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Jo Ann Cook)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Margaret Billings)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Margaret Billings)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Margaret Billings)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Margaret Billings)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Trish Jancowski)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Trish Jancowski)
The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Trish Jancowski)The Snowbirds in flight on Monday, July 19. (File submitted/Trish Jancowski)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds took to the skies over Greater Victoria on Monday (July 19) as a part of Operation Inspiration.

The goal of the operation was to pay tribute and support healthcare workers for all of their work within the past year.

The stunning acrobatics of the team caught the attention of many Black Press Media readers, some of whom submitted amazing photos from when the planes flew overhead.

Thank you to our readers for these beautiful shots! Reader photos are always welcome at vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Snowbirds returning to the Island for Op Inspiration

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

airforce

Previous story
Home gardeners supported through Greater Victoria growing program

Just Posted

A five-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on Sooke Road this afternoon. (Sooke News Mirror)
Five-vehicle crash delaying traffic near Sooke

Some of the more than 400 people arrested at Fairy Creek Watershed blockades may face criminal charges. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Fairy Creek logging protesters may face criminal charges

Firefighters Bryan McNeil (from right), Michael Poole, Josh Pettigrew and Captain Bryan Erwin get acquainted with Colwood Fire Rescue’s new engine. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
West Shore RCMP investigating suspicious fire at vacant Colwood home

Oak Bay police were kept busy with errant motorists last week. (Black Press file photo)
Oak Bay police lay heavy penalties on impaired drivers