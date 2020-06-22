PHOTOS: Sooke seniors treated to outdoor singalong

The cloudy morning sky cleared just in time for a sunny singalong at Ayre Manor in Sooke.

Sooke resident Jean Bedard, who regularly sang at the seniors housing prior to the pandemic, made his first appearance back after three months, sparking joy amongst the residents tuning in to listen. The singer performs monthly at Ayre Manor, which houses around 56 senior residents.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Sooke seniors were treated to a physically distanced, outdoor singalong at Ayre Manor Seniors Housing on Friday, June 10. This was the first singalong held at the housing complex in three months due to circumstances of the pandemic. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke resident Ruth Poulton, left, reunites in person with her daughter Linda Ross and son-in-law Gordon Ross for the first time in three months. Sooke seniors were treated to a physically distanced, outdoor singalong at Ayre Manor Seniors Housing on Friday, June 10. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)