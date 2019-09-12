PHOTOS: Sun kisses final Oak Bay Night Market of 2019

Second floor view of the Oak Bay Night Market from Athlone Court. The Sept. 11 market is the last Night Market of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Little Sully Goodman, 2, won a baseball for playing a giant version of Connect Four at the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, the last of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Duo Cindy Sue and Rebekah Hatherly perform for the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, the last of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Katie Lindsay, 11, got a little taller at the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, the last of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Tyler Ferguson pours a cold Spinnakers’ pilsner style beer sample at the Sept. 11, Oak Bay Night Market. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Tyler Ferguson pours a cold Spinnakers’ pilsner-style beer sample at the Sept. 11, Oak Bay Night Market. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Photos from the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, which shut down Oak Bay Avenue for the last time in 2019. The market will return in 2020.

READ MORE: Gallery: Rain can’t dampen spirits at Oak Bay Night Market

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rocky Point Bird Observatory celebrates 25 years with public walks
Next story
Remains of local mother orca and calf reunited in upcoming exhibit at Royal BC Museum

Just Posted

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $500,000 donation from BMO

More than $9 million raised for The NEXT Gallery project

Prayer in B.C. Legislature analyzed in new report

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Saanich pilots new, highly reflective road markings

Inlaid thermoplastic lines replaced traditional paint in three locations

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers in Greater Victoria

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

VIDEO: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

Thanks to Neucel, the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice won’t open this year

The village has not yet been formally approached with a request for Oscar Hickes in 2020.

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Most Read