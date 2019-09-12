PHOTOS: Sun kisses final Oak Bay Night Market of 2019

Second floor view of the Oak Bay Night Market from Athlone Court. The Sept. 11 market is the last Night Market of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Little Sully Goodman, 2, won a baseball for playing a giant version of Connect Four at the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, the last of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Duo Cindy Sue and Rebekah Hatherly perform for the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, the last of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Katie Lindsay, 11, got a little taller at the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, the last of the 2019 summer season in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Tyler Ferguson pours a cold Spinnakers’ pilsner style beer sample at the Sept. 11, Oak Bay Night Market. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Tyler Ferguson pours a cold Spinnakers’ pilsner-style beer sample at the Sept. 11, Oak Bay Night Market. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Photos from the Sept. 11 Oak Bay Night Market, which shut down Oak Bay Avenue for the last time in 2019. The market will return in 2020.

