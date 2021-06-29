PHOTOS: Sundown brings solace to Victoria residents scorched by summer heat

Relieved bunches of people emerged onto Dallas Road on Monday evening as the searing sun began to drop and bearable temperatures set in.
At 9 p.m., the waterfront walkway was busy with people walking, biking, rollerblading and skateboarding. Just below, at the Dallas Road staircase, a group of young people blasted music and danced, skin glowing orange under the setting sun.
On either side of them, dozens of people remained on the rocky beaches playing badminton, indulging in a cold drink or two and taking a final cooling dip in the ocean. And, further out, a few paddle boarders and kayakers drifted slowly through the water.
Summer was in the air.
