PHOTOS: Sunny days draw residents outdoors on the Saanich Peninsula

Toby Watson races up to his skimboard Monday afternoon at North Saanich’s Patricia Bay. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)Toby Watson races up to his skimboard Monday afternoon at North Saanich’s Patricia Bay. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Toby Watson skimboards Monday afternoon at North Saanich’s Patricia Bay. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)Toby Watson skimboards Monday afternoon at North Saanich’s Patricia Bay. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
John Laninga takes aim before pitching his horseshoe Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)John Laninga takes aim before pitching his horseshoe Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
John Laninga watches his horseshoe sails toward the target Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)John Laninga watches his horseshoe sails toward the target Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
John Laninga watches his horseshoe flies through the air Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)John Laninga watches his horseshoe flies through the air Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
The tide was slow Monday afternoon along the beach part of Tseycum First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)The tide was slow Monday afternoon along the beach part of Tseycum First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sunny spring weather is drawing residents outdoors, on the water and into parks across the Saanich Peninsula.

Environment Canada predicts a little rain this week, Wednesday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies otherwise, right through to Monday.

Are you spending more time outdoors these days? Share your photos, email editor@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Most Read