PHOTOS: Sunny days draw residents outdoors on the Saanich Peninsula

Toby Watson races up to his skimboard Monday afternoon at North Saanich’s Patricia Bay. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Toby Watson skimboards Monday afternoon at North Saanich’s Patricia Bay. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) John Laninga takes aim before pitching his horseshoe Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) John Laninga takes aim before pitching his horseshoe Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) John Laninga watches his horseshoe sails toward the target Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) John Laninga watches his horseshoe flies through the air Monday afternoon near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The tide was slow Monday afternoon along the beach part of Tseycum First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sunny spring weather is drawing residents outdoors, on the water and into parks across the Saanich Peninsula.

Environment Canada predicts a little rain this week, Wednesday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies otherwise, right through to Monday.

Are you spending more time outdoors these days? Share your photos, email editor@peninsulanewsreview.com.

RELATED: Christmas celebrations remain on pause across Greater Victoria (photos)

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com