Lunita, under the leadership of John Comuzzi, sailed to third in the Swiftsure Inshore Classic held Saturday, May 22. (John Clarke photo)

Lunita, under the leadership of John Comuzzi, sailed to third in the Swiftsure Inshore Classic held Saturday, May 22. (John Clarke photo)

PHOTOS: Swiftsure sets sail near Victoria dedicated to longtime leader

Victoria’s Inner Harbour filled with racers making final adjustments Friday

Beachgoers in Victoria noted the sails of Swiftsure filling the waters surrounding Clover Point the last weekend of May.

Victoria’s Inner Harbour filled with racers making final adjustments Friday (May 27).

Dozens of sailors hit the water Saturday when the Swiftsure International Yacht Race, hosted by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Oak Bay, set sail after three years grounded.

Captained by Peter Dennis, the RVYC vessel Setri sailed to first place in the Juan de Fuca division (monohulls PHRF 40 or higher) in the 2022 Swiftsture International Yacht Race.

READ ALSO: B.C. gets a break as hot summer, big storms to sweep much of Canada

Setri was among several vessels out of the RVYC that finished the race, including Maverick which finished third in the Cape Flattery race under the leadership of Marda Phelps. Light Scout captained by Kirk Palmer finished fifth in the same race.

Swiftsure 2022 was dedicated to Bill Conconi, who chaired Swiftsure International Yacht Race for 18 years.

Find the full results online at https://www.swiftsure.org.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSports

 

Several vessels out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club finished the race including Maverick that finished third in the Cape Flattery race under the leadership of Marda Phelps. (John Clarke photo)

Captained by Peter Dennis, the Royal Victoria Yacht Club vessel Setri sailed to first in the Juan de Fuca race (monohulls PHRF 40 or higher) in the 2022 Swiftsture International Yacht Race. (John Clarke photo)

Captained by Peter Dennis, the Royal Victoria Yacht Club vessel Setri sailed to first in the Juan de Fuca race (monohulls PHRF 40 or higher) in the 2022 Swiftsture International Yacht Race. (John Clarke photo)

In a race where many simply didn’t finish, Mystral out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club sailed to a 17th place finish in the Juan de Fuca (Monohulls PHRF 40 or higher) captained by Adrian King-Harris. (John Clark photo)

In a race where many simply didn’t finish, Mystral out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club sailed to a 17th place finish in the Juan de Fuca (Monohulls PHRF 40 or higher) captained by Adrian King-Harris. (John Clark photo)

Previous story
‘Allows the brain to reboot’: New sensory room helps calm Sooke students

Just Posted

Several vessels out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club finished the race including Light Scout that finished fifth in the Cape Flattery Race. (John Clarke photo)
PHOTOS: Swiftsure sets sail near Victoria dedicated to longtime leader

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Madeleine McPherson, a UVic civil engineer, was instrumental in the creation of Canada’s new Energy Modelling Hub . (Courtesy of UVic photo services)
UVic researchers with 1st-in-Canada energy modelling centre eyes methods to decarbonization

Players from the Westshore Warriors and the Victoria Spartans (black) play a football match on Goudy Field on May 29, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Only 2 lit turf fields leave minor football struggling for field space in the West Shore