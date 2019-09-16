PHOTOS: Thousands participate in Victoria’s Terry Fox Run

A Canadian hero was celebrated at Mile Zero on Sunday as thousands of people participated in the annual Terry Fox Run.
The 5 km run followed a stretch along Dallas Road from the Terry Fox statue at Mile Zero down to the end of the Ross Bay Cemetery.
People (and their dogs!) walked, ran, biked and rollerbladed down the strip, all to help raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research.
In addition to the run, the event hosted the 13th annual Terry Fox Great Canadian Hair-do, where participants shaved their heads in support of a fundraising campaign for cancer research.
