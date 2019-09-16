PHOTOS: Thousands participate in Victoria’s Terry Fox Run

The Global Village Victoria Exchange Students check out the Terry Fox Fun on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) The Global Village Victoria Exchange Students check out the Terry Fox Fun on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Oak Bay firefighters Jason Hodge (left) and Jason Ahokas stand along side the Terry Fox statue at Mile Zero during the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
A banner was strung high above Mile Zero on Sunday during the Terry Fox Run (Jessica Williamson/ News Staff)
Musicians helped kick off the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/ News Staff)
Olivia Cutler hands out Canadian flags at the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
People look on as the Terry Fox Run kicks off. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
People get ready to lose their locks during the 13th annual Terry Fox Great Canadian Hair Do portion of the event. (Jessica Williamson/ News Staff)
The Terry Fox Run kicked off at Mile Zero on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson)
Morrigan McDougall and her dog before the Terry Fox Run (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Hundreds of people participated in the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
The Terry Fox Run kicked off at Mile Zero on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson)

A Canadian hero was celebrated at Mile Zero on Sunday as thousands of people participated in the annual Terry Fox Run.

The 5 km run followed a stretch along Dallas Road from the Terry Fox statue at Mile Zero down to the end of the Ross Bay Cemetery.

People (and their dogs!) walked, ran, biked and rollerbladed down the strip, all to help raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research.

ALSO READ: This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer– Fred Fox

In addition to the run, the event hosted the 13th annual Terry Fox Great Canadian Hair-do, where participants shaved their heads in support of a fundraising campaign for cancer research.

