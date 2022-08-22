PHOTOS: Victoria yardsale raises nearly $4,000 for Ukrainians in Canada

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place) The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place) The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place took pleasure in making a difference with a sale Saturday (Aug. 20) raising $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families new to Canada.

The Victoria retirement residence donated funds raised through a yard sale to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, where most of the remaining items were also sent for families to use.

This year, as of Aug. 14, about 74,000 people have arrived in Canada from Ukraine. Housing remains a key issue. Anyone interested in hosting can visit ukrainehelpvi.ca or uwbc.ca/campaign/ukraine.

READ ALSO: Ukrainians long to go home as war drags on

READ ALSO: Ukrainians coming in to B.C. see rise in human trafficking risks

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Ukraine