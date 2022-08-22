PHOTOS: Victoria yardsale raises nearly $4,000 for Ukrainians in Canada

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place took pleasure in making a difference with a sale Saturday (Aug. 20) raising $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families new to Canada.
The Victoria retirement residence donated funds raised through a yard sale to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, where most of the remaining items were also sent for families to use.
This year, as of Aug. 14, about 74,000 people have arrived in Canada from Ukraine. Housing remains a key issue. Anyone interested in hosting can visit ukrainehelpvi.ca or uwbc.ca/campaign/ukraine.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
