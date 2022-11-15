PHOTOS: Volunteers connect with nature and clean up Saanich, Sidney parks

Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Cuthbert Holmes Park in Saanich on Nov. 12. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)

Two Greater Victoria parks are a little more clear of invasive species after volunteer crews worked full days Saturday and Sunday in Saanich and Sidney.

The Greater Victoria Green Team worked Cuthbert Holmes Park Nov. 12 to remove 10.5 cubic metres of invasive English ivy, English holly, and Daphne. Funded in part by the District of Saanich, community members came from across Greater Victoria, including a group of students from Spectrum school.

Sunday, the team headed to Peter Grant Park in Sidney, where a dozen people removed four cubic metres of invasive English ivy from the trail around the park.

The day marked the team’s third visit to Peter Grant Park, hosted in partnership with the Town of Sidney. In September, volunteers removed invasive species and planted trees as part of Sidney’s annual tree appreciation day.

The Greater Victoria Green Team is a program of the award-winning charity Green Teams of Canada. The goal is to connect communities with nature by introducing people to environmental stewardship and empowering them to make a difference in local parks. Anyone interested in joining can visit bit.ly/greatervictoriagreenteam to sign up for upcoming events.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

