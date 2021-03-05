PHOTOS: Warm weather brings Sooke’s Whiffin Spit to life

Sooke residents, visitors and canines enjoyed a warm day at Whiffin Spit March 5.
The temperature hovered around 11 degrees and drew paddle boarders, hummingbirds and visitors of all ages. Whiffin Spit, a narrow coastal walkway near the Sooke Harbour, is almost a mile long and boasts a variety of shorebirds and sea mammals. In it’s earliest history, the area is believed to have been a lookout post for the T’Sou-ke Nation before becoming a hub for the fishing industry and finally, the nature walk as it is known and loved today.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.