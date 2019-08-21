Jax Brassard, 2, and his mom Jessica He tag-team during water gun wars at Fort Rodd Hill. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Water gun-toting kids of all ages storm Fort Rodd Hill

Aug. 17 event inspires soggy smiles all around

Visitors flooded Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17 for the to the ever-popular Water Gun Wars.

What began as part of Parks Canada’s Fab Forts celebrations in 2013 has drawn hundreds of enthusiasts of all ages every year since, for what is billed as Victoria’s biggest water gun battle. In addition to a chance to storm the fort, for the price of regular admission, participants enjoy a number of other family-oriented activities.

Stormy Kirkland sprays water at Fort Rodd Hill’s Water Gun Wars. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The ever-popular Water Gun Wars at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Idris Castle-Croft, 4, has a blast at Fort Rodd Hill. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

David Kerr, 6, poses with his water gun at Fort Rodd Hill Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Elise Baumgartner, 3, is fired up about water gun wars. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Jax Brassard, 2, has a blast at water gun wars. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The ever-popular Water Gun Wars at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Elise Baumgartner, 3, and Rachel Jeffrey take cover during water gun wars. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff) Elise Baumgartner, 3, and Rachel Jeffrey take cover during water gun wars. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Harper Wells, 4 at the ever-popular Water Gun Wars at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The ever-popular Water Gun Wars at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

