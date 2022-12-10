PHOTOS: West Shore RCMP fill canoe during annual food drive

Members of the West Shore RCMP, including mascot Safety Bear, stand in front of the 35 foot canoe they hope to fill with donated food Saturday (Dec. 10) during the detachment’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The West Shore RCMP’s Safety Bear meets with some young fans Saturday (Dec. 10) during the detachment’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A member of the West Shore RCMP places donated food into their giant canoe Saturday (Dec. 10) during the detachment’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The West Shore RCMP was setup outside a Langford grocery store Saturday (Dec. 10) for the detachment’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Members of the West Shore RCMP were in Langford doing their part to help end hunger on the West Shore Saturday (Dec. 10).

The detachment had their giant canoe and police truck outside the Real Canadian Superstore from noon to 3 p.m. asking shoppers to think of the Goldstream Food Bank as they went about their shopping.

Thanks to some inspiration from the detachment’s mascot Safety Bear, many shoppers returned with shopping carts topped off with some extra non-perishable items.

Speaking around a half-hour after they had set up, Const. Cole Brewer said the drive already appeared to be going well, with plenty of engagement from passing shoppers.

In a previously released statement, Brewer said the 2021 food drive collected nearly $10,000 worth of donations, completely filling the 35-foot canoe and several police cars, and weighed in at more than 3,000 lbs.

