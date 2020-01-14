PHOTOS: Winter scenes captured by Greater Victorians

Ander Smith, 3 and Piper Smith, 5, enjoyed getting bundled up for a morning walk near the BC Legislature building the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 14. Victoria braced for more snow after the first big storm of 2020 left up to 15 centimetres in parts of the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria residents take in the snowy streetscapes on Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
This was the scene during recess at North Saanich’s Deep Cove Elementary School as students as students took advantage of the snowy weather for late morning sledding. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tiffany Magionas captured the winter wonderland surrounding Hatley Castle on Monday, Jan. 13. (Tiffany Magionas)
Another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket Greater Victoria by Wednesday morning. Theresa Cownden captured a snowy scene off of Atkins Road. (Theresa Cownden)
Birds peck for seed amongst the snow after the region’s first big snowfall of 2020. (Arlene Antonik)
Victoria residents take in the snowy streetscapes. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Victoria residents take in the snowy streetscapes on Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Victoria residents take in the snowy streetscapes on Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Madison Dagg and Ava Thompson, both Grade 5 students, at North Saanich’s Deep Cove Elementary experience competing emotions as they come down the school’s impromptu sledding hill on Tuesday, Jan. 14. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Some are dashing, others trudging but all in Greater Victoria are dealing with the sudden influx of winter weather.

On Sunday evening the first round of snow hit the region, with some areas accumulating up to 15 centimetres. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria on Tuesday morning, warning of another 10 to 15 centimetres falling over Southern Vancouver Island by Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: More snow expected for Greater Victoria

Victoria residents, organizations, community leaders and more have taken to Twitter to share their snowy experiences.

Most Read