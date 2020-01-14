PHOTOS: Winter scenes captured by Greater Victorians

Some are dashing, others trudging but all in Greater Victoria are dealing with the sudden influx of winter weather.
On Sunday evening the first round of snow hit the region, with some areas accumulating up to 15 centimetres. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria on Tuesday morning, warning of another 10 to 15 centimetres falling over Southern Vancouver Island by Wednesday morning.
Victoria residents, organizations, community leaders and more have taken to Twitter to share their snowy experiences.
Pretty nice stroll thru Colquitz Creek with the fur guy.#snowday #Snowmageddon2020 #yyj #tourismvictoria #victoriabuzz pic.twitter.com/wUWw35x8xp
SD61 schools embrace the first snowfall of the year! Students from K-12 were enjoying snowy school activities today. #yyj #yyjsnow #sd61learn pic.twitter.com/fnz2REVtlG
A HUGE shout out to our Facilities staff for ensuring safe passage to and from all of schools on snowy days! #yyj #sd61learn pic.twitter.com/QR1lMvWIFk
If you live in an area with year round hummingbirds where temps suddenly plunged, tape hand warmers (available at sporting goods stores) to the bottom of the feeder. They last about 8-10 hours and keep some fluid defrosted! Happy hummers still feeding! #yyjsnow pic.twitter.com/B3ZurCKpZy
Second wave of snow is arriving in downtown #VictoriaBC! #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/COzpkw0aaW
A little #snow #uvic #winter in #yyj #Saanich Eeeps. Definitely need scarf and gloves. pic.twitter.com/UNI2kkEN2h
Whiteout looking towards Uptown. Roads were covered 5 mins later! #bcstorm #yyjsnow #yyj pic.twitter.com/6tdKNC8RZo
#photography #yyj #snow #yyjsnow #yyjsnowstorm #yyjsnowpocalypse #bamboo #esquimalt #esquimaltpanda https://t.co/ijPKs8fhQ6 pic.twitter.com/8WyLScMQfQ
I wanted to get a picture of the most persistent rose in Victoria today in the snow on my run.
I've admired this rose for about a week on my route and I had to get a shot today before it has enough of this weather!
#yyjsnow pic.twitter.com/t53f6gG6UU
Just so ya know, our palm trees are decidedly unhappy with these -5° C temperatures, not to mention that abominable white stuff!#yyjsnow #yyjweather #victoriabc #カナダ #カナダライフ pic.twitter.com/F38DjqHh5P
